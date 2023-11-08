CSTO chief: Draft aimed at reducing tension in South Caucasus remains in force

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) draft, which is aimed at de-escalating the situation in the South Caucasus, remains in force. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, announced this during Wednesday’s Moscow meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"Speaking about the situation in the South Caucasus, I would like to emphasize that the CSTO draft which was aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region, and which, unfortunately, was not adopted at the session of the Collective Security Council in November of last year, remains in force in case of reaching a consensus," Tasmagambetov said.

The Secretary General recalled that the CSTO has positive examples of the gradual resolution of conflicts.

"The conflict situation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is gradually being resolved; what is more, without mediators, thanks to the efforts of the heads of state," said Imangali Tasmagambetov.

To note, Armenia is a member in both the CSTO and the CIS.