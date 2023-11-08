News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
CSTO chief: Draft aimed at reducing tension in South Caucasus remains in force
CSTO chief: Draft aimed at reducing tension in South Caucasus remains in force
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) draft, which is aimed at de-escalating the situation in the South Caucasus, remains in force. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, announced this during Wednesday’s Moscow meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"Speaking about the situation in the South Caucasus, I would like to emphasize that the CSTO draft which was aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region, and which, unfortunately, was not adopted at the session of the Collective Security Council in November of last year, remains in force in case of reaching a consensus," Tasmagambetov said.

The Secretary General recalled that the CSTO has positive examples of the gradual resolution of conflicts.

"The conflict situation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is gradually being resolved; what is more, without mediators, thanks to the efforts of the heads of state," said Imangali Tasmagambetov.

To note, Armenia is a member in both the CSTO and the CIS.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zakharova: EU ‘monitoring’ mission in Armenia is gathering intelligence against Russia, Iran
“We see how the Western media literally sat on the representatives of Yerevan, extracting from them answers to provocative questions,” the Russian MFA spox stated…
 Pashinyan explains why Armenia remains CSTO member
The Armenian people and leadership have questions regarding the actions of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, the actions or rather the inaction of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the PM stated…
 Pashinyan: We have not seen advantages of Russia's military presence in Armenia
The PM commented on whether Russia's military presence in Armenia is an asset or a liability…
 Armenia premier: We are not changing any vectors
Armenia’s relations with the EU are developing on the basis of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement…
 Mikhail Galuzin: Yerevan accusations are based on unfounded narrative that as if Russia did not help Armenia
The Russian side has always been and remains faithful to the strategic partnership with Armenia, to the existing agreements, the Russian deputy FM stated…
 Russia deputy FM comments at length on Azerbaijan invasion of Armenia
As per Mikhail Galuzin, if the parties had kept the tripartite statement of November 2020, then "it would be clear who hit where and who occupied what in one way or another"…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos