Show news feed
Armenian Genocide monument vandalized in UK
Armenian Genocide monument vandalized in UK
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Tatevik Grigorian, an Armenian lawyer living in London, informed on X, former Twitter, that the memorial cross-stone to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was vandalized in Ealing, UK.

The police are investigating.

Grigorian had attended the unveiling of this cross-stone in late September. And at that time, she had taken a photo and a video of the representatives of the Turkish ultranationalist Gray Wolves, holding Turkish flags at this event, and they had showed their fascist symbol with their hands.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
