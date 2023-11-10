Armenian Genocide monument vandalized in UK

Tatevik Grigorian, an Armenian lawyer living in London, informed on X, former Twitter, that the memorial cross-stone to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was vandalized in Ealing, UK.
The police are investigating.
Grigorian had attended the unveiling of this cross-stone in late September. And at that time, she had taken a photo and a video of the representatives of the Turkish ultranationalist Gray Wolves, holding Turkish flags at this event, and they had showed their fascist symbol with their hands.