Pashinyan: If Baku confirms principles agreed upon, peace treaty will be 70% ready

If Azerbaijan reaffirms what has already been agreed, it will mean that 70 percent of the work is done, Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated during his speech at the 6th Paris Peace Forum on November 10.
“Now the most important nuance is whether Azerbaijan will reconfirm what was already agreed in Brussels during our negotiations, set down in Charles Michel's public statements,” he said.
Pashinyan recalled that Iran has clearly stated that it supports the peace process based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the indivisibility of borders.
“By the way, these are the principles I mentioned in my introductory remarks. And these principles were also agreed upon during the tripartite meeting in Brussels,” the PM noted.