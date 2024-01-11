Ex-Deputy FM Vahe Gevorgyan replaces Sergey Manassarian as Armenia Ambassador to China

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, based on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal, signed a decree Thursday appointing former Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan as the new Ambassador of Armenia to China.
And in accordance with another presidential decree, Sergey Manassarian has been recalled from the post of Ambassador of Armenia to China, Thailand, and Mongolia.
Vahe Gevorgyan on Wednesday was dismissed from the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, which he had held since September 2021.
And Sergey Manassarian had been relieved from the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia and was appointed Ambassador to China in February 2016.