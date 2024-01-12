84,000 cars imported to Armenia last year, 83% more than in 2022

In 2022, about 46,000 light passenger cars were imported to Armenia, whereas in 2023—about 84,000; that is, imports have increased by around 83 percent. Karen Tamazyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, stated this during a press conference Friday.

"Due to the sanctions on Russia, cars were not being imported to Russia from third countries. In many cases, this increase is due to the fact that the cars were being imported by resident organizations of Armenia and exported to the [other] EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] countries," Tamazyan said.

The deputy chairman of the SRC of Armenia added that since a law was passed in Russia last August by which the utilization fee increased many times, there is a decrease in the import of cars to Armenia since August 2023.