News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
84,000 cars imported to Armenia last year, 83% more than in 2022
84,000 cars imported to Armenia last year, 83% more than in 2022
Region:Armenia
Theme: Car World

In 2022, about 46,000 light passenger cars were imported to Armenia, whereas in 2023—about 84,000; that is, imports have increased by around 83 percent. Karen Tamazyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, stated this during a press conference Friday.

"Due to the sanctions on Russia, cars were not being imported to Russia from third countries. In many cases, this increase is due to the fact that the cars were being imported by resident organizations of Armenia and exported to the [other] EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] countries," Tamazyan said.

The deputy chairman of the SRC of Armenia added that since a law was passed in Russia last August by which the utilization fee increased many times, there is a decrease in the import of cars to Armenia since August 2023.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rolls-Royce sets new record for car sales
At the end of last year, the most popular model was the Cullinan crossover, followed by the Ghost sedan…
 Volkswagen to equip Golf, Tiguan with artificial intelligence
To implement the new feature, the German automaker signed a partnership agreement with…
 Nikkei: Honda plans to build electric car plant in Canada for about $14 billion
The Japanese automaker is looking at multiple potential sites for this project…
 Very rare Camaro is up for auction
The Chevrolet Camaro itself has also become history...
 Germany entrepreneur makes Mercedes G-Class cabriolets, sells them for at least $1.3M each
His friends, rich entrepreneurs from the Middle East, liked the car so much that...
 China's BYD surpasses Tesla for first time in number of electric cars sold
Tesla lost its leading position in the fourth quarter of 2023…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos