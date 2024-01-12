Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything

We see these statements, and consider them destructive and untrue. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FA), announced this at Friday’s press briefing, commenting on the statements by Armenian politicians that the Russian peacekeepers failed in their obligations in Karabakh and allowed ethnic cleansing of its Armenian population.

"It is strange that they [i.e. the aforesaid statements] continue. We [i.e. Russia] have established a very reliable, good, close dialogue with the colleagues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. We have repeatedly explained Russia's position regarding these statements, and said that they only bring new problems in bilateral relations and, of course, do not contribute to anything—neither to the strengthening of the bilateral agenda, nor to regional problems. But, unfortunately, it apparently benefits someone out there. I don't know if this is beneficial to someone in Armenia, whether it is beneficial to Armenia abroad, it is difficult to say. We believe that these are attempts to falsify the facts to avoid responsibility. I cannot evaluate it in any other way," said the official representative of the Russian MFA.

As evidence, Zakharova cited the Russian Federation Council decision which states that the Russian peacekeeping force is being sent to the region to maintain the ceasefire agreements, as well as to avoid mass deaths of civilians and considerable damage to civilian facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Didn't any of this come to fruition? If anyone has the conscience, or in the absence of it, the audacity, to say that some of this has not been implemented, bring the facts, put the arguments on the table because there are none, except for hysteria and insults. What was written in the document was done, it became possible to prevent what this document was dedicated to," added the official representative of the Russian MFA.