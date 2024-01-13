Ukraine reported a massive missile attack by Russian troops

Russia has launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine in the early hours of January 13, RBC-Ukraine has reported.
It is noted that the Russian forces used airborne Daggers, cruise missiles, and more.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported missile launches from strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area at 05:32.
Russian forces also reportedly fired cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. An air alert was declared across Ukraine.
Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a MiG-31K fighter jet taking off from the Savasleika airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, followed by several more MiG-31Ks. There were launches of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal".
It is noted that the "Kinzhals" were moving in the direction of Dnieper, Kyiv, Rivne, Kryvyi Rih. Cruise missiles, in turn, moved as far as the western regions.
There were also launches of Kh-31P missiles in the direction of the Berislavsky district of the Kherson region.
During the massive attack in many areas of Ukraine worked air defense, and explosions were heard. It is noted that in the Sumy region, as a result of shelling, a 47-year-old woman was injured.