News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Ukraine reported a massive missile attack by Russian troops
Ukraine reported a massive missile attack by Russian troops
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Russia has launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine in the early hours of January 13, RBC-Ukraine has reported.

It is noted that the Russian forces used airborne Daggers, cruise missiles, and more.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported missile launches from strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area at 05:32.

Russian forces also reportedly fired cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. An air alert was declared across Ukraine.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a MiG-31K fighter jet taking off from the Savasleika airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, followed by several more MiG-31Ks. There were launches of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal".

It is noted that the "Kinzhals" were moving in the direction of Dnieper, Kyiv, Rivne, Kryvyi Rih. Cruise missiles, in turn, moved as far as the western regions.

There were also launches of Kh-31P missiles in the direction of the Berislavsky district of the Kherson region.

During the massive attack in many areas of Ukraine worked air defense, and explosions were heard. It is noted that in the Sumy region, as a result of shelling, a 47-year-old woman was injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine citizens’ fake passports made in Azerbaijan
The value of these forged documents was 30,000 US dollars…
 John Kirby: US has stopped weapons, military equipment supply to Ukraine
The National Security Council Coordinator For Strategic Communications said…
 Armenia Security Council head to attend 4th meeting on Ukraine peace formula
In Switzerland on Sunday...
 India dismisses media reports about supplying artillery shells to Ukraine
Information circulating on Russian and Ukrainian social media suggests that...
 US to provide additional military aid to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced the final drawdown of weapons and military equipment for Kyiv…
 Medvedev: Russia to strike foreign military bases in Ukraine if installed
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos