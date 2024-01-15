News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors calls on Biden to take steps to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors calls on Biden to take steps to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by candidate for re-election, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and seconded by Supervisor Holly Mitchell last week, Asbarez reported.

The motion calls for a letter signed by the full Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to the Biden Administration urging for concrete action to address Azerbaijan’s ongoing illegal detention of Armenian hostages.

The motion also calls on the Biden Administration to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani leadership pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act on the grounds of Azerbaijan’s illegal detention, torture, and extrajudicial killing of Armenian POWs and hostages, as well as suspending all United States military and economic assistance to Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the motion urges thee leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to move forward on the passage of H. Res. 861 (introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff and supported by Reps. Valadao and Bilirakis), which calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release all prisoners of war and captured civilians.

This motion was introduced in light of growing concerns about inhumane treatment and conditions for the Armenian hostages held in Azerbaijani detention.

Azerbaijani authorities most recently have arrested and detained three of Artsakh’s former presidents, Artsakh’s former foreign minister David Babayan and former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, along with Artsakh Parliament Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan.

Azerbaijan has also illegally detained civilians, among them the 68-year-old Vagif Khatchatryan, who was arrested at an unlawfully implemented Azerbaijani checkpoint as he was being transported for urgent medical care by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“This is about accountability,” said Supervisor Barger. “We need to hold Azerbaijan accountable for violations of humanitarian law. As leaders of a country that is home to the greatest number of Armenians outside of Armenia itself, we must do what is within our power and use our voice to condemn Azerbaijan’s violations of human rights and urge the return of all Armenian hostages and prisoners of war. We have a moral obligation to do so. I am proud to stand in solidarity with the Armenian community.”

“The conflict between Azerbaijan and the people of Armenia impacts our Armenian community in Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Mitchell. “ We must make it clear that these crimes against humanity will not be tolerated by our government. We support the Biden administration in urging the Azerbaijan government to immediately return all Armenian prisoners of war and work toward a solution for lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.” 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Legislature speaker: All theories that only Armenia concedes something are not true, logic is two-fold
Nothing drastic has happened; the negotiations, the exchange are continuing…
 Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal
The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against him…
 CoE Commissioner for Human Rights: Protecting all Karabakh conflict victims’ rights is key to peace process success
“Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities should ensure focus on human rights protection in their peace talks and establish strong human rights safeguards for all persons affected by the conflict,” Dunja Mijatovic said…
 Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything
“We see these statements, and consider them destructive and untrue,” said the Russian MFA spox…
 FM: Greece clearly supports preservation of Christian sites in Karabakh
And it wants UNESCO to identify possible threats, Gerapetritis added…
 Thomas de Waal: Karabakh de-Armenianization is price of Armenian politicians’ maximalism, wrong actions as well
The specialist in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict believes it is a tragedy that has its roots from many years…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos