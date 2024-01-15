24 people injured after explosion, fire in Azerbaijan capital Baku

Nineteen ambulances arrived at the scene of an explosion and fire at workshop in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, local media reported.
According to the latest data, 24 people were injured. One of them was treated on the spot, whereas the others were hospitalized.
Three people were pulled out from under the rubble; they are alive.
People in the workshop and nearby were evacuated.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
A criminal case into this incident has been opened under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code articles on violation of fire safety rules and negligence.