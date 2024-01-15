News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
24 people injured after explosion, fire in Azerbaijan capital Baku
24 people injured after explosion, fire in Azerbaijan capital Baku
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Nineteen ambulances arrived at the scene of an explosion and fire at workshop in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, local media reported.

According to the latest data, 24 people were injured. One of them was treated on the spot, whereas the others were hospitalized.

Three people were pulled out from under the rubble; they are alive.

People in the workshop and nearby were evacuated.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

A criminal case into this incident has been opened under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code articles on violation of fire safety rules and negligence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
362 people die in Armenia road accidents in 2023
The Ministry of Internal Affairs documented an increase in the number of offenses in the country…
 Ukraine citizens’ fake passports made in Azerbaijan
The value of these forged documents was 30,000 US dollars…
 At least 11 people killed in heavy Brazil rains
In the Rio de Janeiro state…
 Tiran Khachatryan, ex-deputy chief of Armenia army General Staff, arrested
The Criminal Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan decided...
 Cigarette smuggling prevented at Georgia borders with Turkey, Armenia, Russia
Officers of the Revenue Service of Georgia…
 Gunmen take TV journalists hostage live on air in Ecuador, police manage to free them
A group of masked armed men broke into the building…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos