Dubai Police add Lamborghini Urus Performante to their fleet

The Dubai Police recently received a Lamborghini Urus Performante worth 200,000 pounds, reports Lamborghini's press service.
This is the latest collaboration between Lamborghini's Dubai dealership and the local police, whose fleet previously included the Aventador supercar, as well as some other exotics from Ferrari, Bentley, and McLaren.
The Performante is the most extreme version of Lamborghini's Urus SUV, known for its wealth in the region. Dubai Police already have the standard version of this SUV in their fleet since 2022.
This is not just a stunt car. The Urus Performante features police livery and 360-degree blue LED lighting. Inside, it is equipped with an armored weapons locker and a special compartment in the trunk to store equipment, including a defibrillator.