News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Dubai Police add Lamborghini Urus Performante to their fleet
Dubai Police add Lamborghini Urus Performante to their fleet
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The Dubai Police recently received a Lamborghini Urus Performante worth 200,000 pounds, reports Lamborghini's press service.

This is the latest collaboration between Lamborghini's Dubai dealership and the local police, whose fleet previously included the Aventador supercar, as well as some other exotics from Ferrari, Bentley, and McLaren.

The Performante is the most extreme version of Lamborghini's Urus SUV, known for its wealth in the region. Dubai Police already have the standard version of this SUV in their fleet since 2022.

This is not just a stunt car. The Urus Performante features police livery and 360-degree blue LED lighting. Inside, it is equipped with an armored weapons locker and a special compartment in the trunk to store equipment, including a defibrillator.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
84,000 cars imported to Armenia last year, 83% more than in 2022
"Due to the sanctions on Russia, cars were not being imported to Russia from third countries,” said the deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia… 
 Rolls-Royce sets new record for car sales
At the end of last year, the most popular model was the Cullinan crossover, followed by the Ghost sedan…
 Volkswagen to equip Golf, Tiguan with artificial intelligence
To implement the new feature, the German automaker signed a partnership agreement with…
 Nikkei: Honda plans to build electric car plant in Canada for about $14 billion
The Japanese automaker is looking at multiple potential sites for this project…
 Very rare Camaro is up for auction
The Chevrolet Camaro itself has also become history...
 Germany entrepreneur makes Mercedes G-Class cabriolets, sells them for at least $1.3M each
His friends, rich entrepreneurs from the Middle East, liked the car so much that...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos