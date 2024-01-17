Lender from Armenian killed in Russia because of money owed

Russian criminal intelligence officers have detained two persons on suspicion of murdering a resident of Armenia to whom one of them owed money, the Krasnoyarsk regional general department of the Investigative Committee of Russia informed on Telegram.
According to the investigation, the information about this murder was received on December 23, 2023. A criminal case was opened, and a 37- and a 56-year-old resident of Achinsk city of Krasnoyarsk region were detained. They are charged with murder committed by a group of persons, and with prior agreement.
The murder victim always came to Achinsk for medical treatment. He gave about 1 million rubles to his 56-year-old acquaintance. The, latter, however, decided that it is better to “get rid of” the lender, RIA Novosti reported.
"He involved his friend by promising to pay [him] 50,000 rubles. Under the pretext of returning the debt, they brought the victim to the house of the debtor's friend, and killed him by hitting him on the head," the respective press release stated.
And in order to hide this crime, they threw the victim's body into a stream.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Krasnoyarsk region informed that the murdered man was a 75-year-old resident of a neighboring country who was supposed to fly home a few hours before his death. The investigators found out that this murder victim lived in Achinsk for several years for medical treatment, and during that time he lent money—with interest—to acquaintances.