Iran FM to Armenia President: Historical communication channels must be preserved, geopolitical changes inadmissible

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a meeting and discussion with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Iranian embassy in Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Armenia, as well as his meetings and discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, the Iranian FM stressed that Armenia has an important and special place in Iran's policy with neighboring countries.

Noting the close relations between the two peoples, Amir-Abdollahian said: "Our assessment is that the relations between the two countries are progressing, and the strengthening of these relations ensures the interests of both peoples."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran considered it important to maintain stability and security in the Caucasus, and emphasized: "We [i.e. Iran] have always supported the peace talks between Baku and Yerevan, and we believe that we need to achieve stability in the region through regional solutions."

He especially stressed the importance of preserving historical communication channels and the inadmissibility of geopolitical changes in the ongoing developments in the Caucasus.

Amir-Abdollahian, referring to the "good neighbor" title given to Armenia by the supreme leader of the Iranian revolution, noted: "We [i.e. Iran] do not have any restrictions on the development of relations with Armenia."

In turn, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, expressed his satisfaction with the friendly and constructive relations between the two countries, and emphasized the historical ties of the two peoples and their impact on and positive role in the expansion of friendly relations and bilateral cooperation. He especially noted: "This friendship should be passed on to future generations of both countries."

Also, the Armenian President called for strengthening the cooperation between the private sectors and companies of the two countries. In addition, he considered it important to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in transportation and transit.

Furthermore, Vahagn Khachaturyan lauded Iran's support for the process of establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus.