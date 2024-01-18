News
Sergey Lavrov: Armenia announces disappointment with CSTO, Russia, but did the West not disappoint?
Sergey Lavrov: Armenia announces disappointment with CSTO, Russia, but did the West not disappoint?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We have told the Armenian side that if the EU mission is closer to you, why not invite the CSTO mission at the same time? The response in the sense was that the CSTO disappointed Armenia because it did not condemn Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference Thursday.

"But if we go to the beginning of the history of that conflict, then at every turn on each side, both Armenian and Azerbaijani, so many actions will be accumulated, which obviously did not contribute to progress that we can go far, or we look for culprits and refuse the opportunity available today to really get support in strengthening the borders, or in that case we work with Western partners. As it seems to me, they have already publicly announced in Armenia that both the CSTO and Russia have disappointed. But did the West not disappoint? Well, it is the choice of the Armenian leadership.

"We have such an opinion in the society, in this regard they express themselves freely, the Armenian government has even declared a number of Russian citizens persona non grata for some expressions that, of course, there is a rather unusual development of events in the relations between the allies. We are in contact and always open for dialogue," the Russian FM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
