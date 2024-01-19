President Vahagn Khachaturyan meets with Antonio Guterres, John Kerry, reflects on situation in Armenia’s region

Armenia's President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, had short talks with his Argentinian colleague Javier Milei, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and former US Secretary of State John Kerry, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Armenian President's office informs.
The Presidents of Armenia and Argentina exchanged views on the agenda matters of common interest to both countries, as well as the implementation of programs and opportunities aimed at further strengthening of their relations. Efforts aimed at further deepening Armenian-Argentine friendly relations were also emphasized.
In a brief conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President Vahagn Khachaturyan gave details about the latest developments in Armenia's region and the country's principled approaches toward the establishment of stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The UN Secretary General, for his part, expressed hope that the issues in Armenia's region will be resolved as soon as possible, and this will guarantee stability and development for the entire region. Both sides emphasized the imperative of establishing final peace and neighborly relations in Armenia’s region.
And in a brief talk with the former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who now serves as the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, President Khachaturyan spoke about the current situation in Armenia’s region, as well as the prospects for and opportunities to face the regional security challenges. In addition, the interlocutors stressed the importance of principled positions aimed at protecting democratic values and strengthening democratic institutions.