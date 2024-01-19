News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 19
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
President Vahagn Khachaturyan meets with Antonio Guterres, John Kerry, reflects on situation in Armenia’s region
President Vahagn Khachaturyan meets with Antonio Guterres, John Kerry, reflects on situation in Armenia’s region
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia's President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, had short talks with his Argentinian colleague Javier Milei, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and former US Secretary of State John Kerry, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Armenian President's office informs.

The Presidents of Armenia and Argentina exchanged views on the agenda matters of common interest to both countries, as well as the implementation of programs and opportunities aimed at further strengthening of their relations. Efforts aimed at further deepening Armenian-Argentine friendly relations were also emphasized.

In a brief conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President Vahagn Khachaturyan gave details about the latest developments in Armenia's region and the country's principled approaches toward the establishment of stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The UN Secretary General, for his part, expressed hope that the issues in Armenia's region will be resolved as soon as possible, and this will guarantee stability and development for the entire region. Both sides emphasized the imperative of establishing final peace and neighborly relations in Armenia’s region.

And in a brief talk with the former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who now serves as the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, President Khachaturyan spoke about the current situation in Armenia’s region, as well as the prospects for and opportunities to face the regional security challenges. In addition, the interlocutors stressed the importance of principled positions aimed at protecting democratic values and strengthening democratic institutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis destroy memorial to fallen Armenians from Karabakh’s Hakaku village
Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed…
 Russia FM: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan himself closed Nagorno-Karabakh status issue
[Russian President] Putin, not [French President] Macron, played an important role in achieving a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation…
 Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village
Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed…
 Legislature speaker: All theories that only Armenia concedes something are not true, logic is two-fold
Nothing drastic has happened; the negotiations, the exchange are continuing…
 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors calls on Biden to take steps to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
It unanimously passed a motion…
 Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal
The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against him…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos