Economy minister presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Germany business circles (PHOTOS)

Armenia's Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, met with Armenian and German business circles at the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, in Berlin.
During the meeting, Kerobyan briefly presented the current state of Armenia's economy, the state policy being implemented in this sector, the favorable investment climate created in the country, as well as the support mechanisms being provided to companies, including the economy modernization measure, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project and the opportunities provided by its implementation were also presented.
Also, Minister Vahan Kerobyan responded to the questions raised by German businessmen.