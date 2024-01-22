News
Steam leak detected at Japan nuclear plant
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Incidents

The energy company Kansai Electric Power Co announced a steam leak in the engine room of the first power unit of the Takahama nuclear power plant in Japan's Fukui Prefecture.

No resultant increase in radiation levels was recorded at this nuclear power plant or in its vicinity.

The steam leak did not have any direct impact on the operation of this nuclear plant.

Specialists of the aforesaid energy company are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

During the respective technical work, however, the amount of electricity being produced by the Takahama nuclear power plant will be reduced by 40 percent.
