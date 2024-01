Two million 300 thousand tourists visited Armenia in 2023, and about 40 percent growth has been recorded in this sector, the government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to statistics, primarily Russians, Georgians, and Iranians consider Armenia as a preferred tourism destination.

And from European countries, more tourists come mainly from France and Germany.

And now Armenia is becoming appealing for winter tourism, too; more than 33 thousand tourists visited the country last December.