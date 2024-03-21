News
Pashinyan, Macron in Brussels, confer about steps to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Pashinyan, Macron in Brussels, confer about steps to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with French President Emmanuel Macron within the framework of the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

The high-level political dialogue between Armenia and France was emphasized, and the determination to further strengthen their multi-sectoral cooperation was stressed.

Also, they discussed the steps towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the processes taking place in the South Caucasus.

In addition, views were exchanged on the further development and expansion of Armenia-European Union cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
