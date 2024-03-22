Precious diamond weighing more than 200 carats mined in Angola

A white precious diamond weighing 203 carats was found in the Lulo mine in the northeast of Angola. This was announced by Australia’s Lucapa Diamond Company, which operates this mine together with the Angolan Endiama state enterprise.
It added that this diamond is the fifth one found at the Lulo mine and the third one over 100 carats this year.
The Lulo mine was commissioned in 2015. It has produced 43 precious diamonds weighing more than 100 carats. Among them is a unique pink diamond weighing 170 carats.
The largest diamond found in Angola weighed 404 carats. It was found in February 2016, also from the Lulo mine, and named "February 4" after Angola's Independence Day. In 2023, a total of 30,585 carats of diamonds were produced at this mine.
Angola is the second largest producer of diamonds in Africa after Botswana. Last year, 9.8 million carats of diamonds were mined in Angola.