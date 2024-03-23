News
Sunday
March 24
Preliminary reports say more than 60 people were killed in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

According to preliminary data, more than 60 people were killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. The number of victims may increase, the Russian Investigative Committee's Telegram channel reported.

"The bodies of the dead are being examined. It is preliminarily established that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," the report said.

On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 60 people were killed, and 145 were hospitalized. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."
