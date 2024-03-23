Schoolboy-cloakroom attendant led more than 100 people out of “Crocus City” during terrorist attack

A schoolboy who worked part-time in the cloakroom of the Crocus City Hall was able to help more than 100 people leave the building of the burning concert hall Crocus City Hall in Moscow. About it reports Telegram-channel Mash.

The young man's name is Islam, he is 15 years old. According to him, there was an emergency briefing before starting work, and he was clearly following the instructions when the incident began. During the shooting and subsequent fire, Islam was able to lead the shocked crowd from a narrow passageway into the Expo pavilion and on through the office to the street to safety.

"In his spare time, the guy works part-time in the cloakroom and plays football for the Spartak children's team," the publication reads.







