Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: We support Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan in PM’s office

Not only me, but also our party, our supporters all support the candidate nominated by Bagrat Srbazan. He himself said that he is the candidate, so we support him. The third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, told this to reporters Friday—and referring to Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement.
And regarding the remark that there is a constitutional obstacle in this regard as Archbishop Galstanyan is a dual citizen, and dual citizens cannot be nominated for the post of Armenia’s PM, Sargsyan said: "There is a constitutional way out, and the constitution [of Armenia] provides an opportunity to change by two-thirds [of the votes] the clause that prohibits dual citizens from holding the highest positions in Armenia; that is, it is a way out. It's a little more difficult way out than simply expressing no confidence [in the PM], but it's a way out."