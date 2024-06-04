Armenia FM is in legislature

The performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia is being debated on at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly (NA).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan also are participating in the meeting.
After the discussion of this report in these committees, it will be debated on also at the NA four-day sessions, with the participation of the Prime Minister and ministers.
Ararat Mirzoyan had come to the NA last week as well for a closed meeting with the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction.