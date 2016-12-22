News
South Caucasus Railway: We can transport cargo from Europe to Iran via Armenia, without holdup
09:38, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We can transport cargo from Europe to Iran via Armenia, and without a holdup.

South Caucasus Railway (SCR) CJSC Director General Sergey Valko told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum that was held Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

He recalled that a pilot transportation of goods from Europe to Poti port in Georgia via the Black Sea, and then to Iran via Armenia, was conducted in November, and this shipping took just four days. 

Valko added that there were virtually no delays during the transference of containers from the railway to the trucks. During this pilot transportation of cargo, solely three hours—including customs formalities—were spent on this procedure. 

To make the route more appealing for businesses, the SCR has reached an agreement with the Georgian railway in summer, and with respect to making discounts for those that conduct such a transit route.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
