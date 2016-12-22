News
NATO Auditor General found dead in Belgium
16:08, 22.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

NATO Auditor General was found dead in Belgium. The body of Yves Chandelon was found in the city of Andenne, in 140 kilometers from the place of his work and 100 km from Lens where he lived.

According to local mass media, the auditor committed suicide. He was found with shot in the head. However, the family doesn't believe in the suicide version, Life reported.

Three unites of weapon have been registered on the 60-year-old man. However, an unregistered weapon was found next to his body, Belg24 reported.

NATO Auditor General Yves Chandelon, in particular, dealt with counteraction against terrorism financing issues. Shortly before death he reported he was receiving strange calls.

