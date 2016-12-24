Expert: Transportation projects with Iran seriously strengthen Armenia’s role in region

The transportation projects with Iran seriously strengthen the role of Armenia in the region. According to the journalists of “Fraza,” these projects make the country attractive for investments.

“The energy cooperation between Iran and Armenia has been known long ago: this topic is seriously developing and I think we will hear about the developments in this sphere not once. New topics of cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan are the transportation projects, specifically the already tested multi-modal cargo transportation, which turn Armenian into a transit country,” the Ukrainian political observer Marat Hakobyan stated, commenting on the recent visit of the Iranian President to Armenia, UA-report.info reports.

According to the expert, the role of a transit country brings Armenia both economic and political dividends, since Yerevan comes out as a winner from a complicated situation. “Semi-blocked Armenia turns into an important transit link both for Europe and Iran. This is not a small victory but a real breakthrough, since the status of a more secure country for cargo transportation in such an inflammable region costs much. The situation in the world is quickly changing. The role of states is also transforming: Coordinating the efforts with Georgia and Iran, Armenia is turning into a bridge between Europe and Asia,” Hakobyan noted.