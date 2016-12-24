News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Expert: Transportation projects with Iran seriously strengthen Armenia’s role in region
20:32, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

The transportation projects with Iran seriously strengthen the role of Armenia in the region. According to the journalists of “Fraza,” these projects make the country attractive for investments.

“The energy cooperation between Iran and Armenia has been known long ago: this topic is seriously developing and I think we will hear about the developments in this sphere not once. New topics of cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan are the transportation projects, specifically the already tested multi-modal cargo transportation, which turn Armenian into a transit country,” the Ukrainian political observer Marat Hakobyan stated, commenting on the recent visit of the Iranian President to Armenia, UA-report.info reports.

According to the expert, the role of a transit country brings Armenia both economic and political dividends, since Yerevan comes out as a winner from a complicated situation. “Semi-blocked Armenia turns into an important transit link both for Europe and Iran. This is not a small victory but a real breakthrough, since the status of a more secure country for cargo transportation in such an inflammable region costs much. The situation in the world is quickly changing. The role of states is also transforming: Coordinating the efforts with Georgia and Iran, Armenia is turning into a bridge between Europe and Asia,” Hakobyan noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mellat Bank to finalize business plan of work in Armenia-Iran free trade zone in 2017
The possibility of creating a free trade zone on the border with Iran was proposed in the draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Union...
 Armenia engineers want to cause rain in Iran arid-climate provinces
The company is developing devices that condense water vapors in the atmosphere, and turn them into rain…
 Iran entrepreneur: New cancer-treatment equipment will be in Armenia in 3 months
Hojatpanah noted that the current respective equipment in Armenia is in need of upgrading…
 Iran carpetmaker wants to preserve this craft’s traditions in Armenia
Nishaburi wishes to open carpet factories in Armenia…
 South Caucasus Railway: We can transport cargo from Europe to Iran via Armenia, without holdup
Such a pilot transportation of goods was conducted in November…
 Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)
The PM presented a number of proposals, whose implementation will further enhance the economic ties between the two countries...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news