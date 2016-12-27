News
Black boxes of Tu-154 de-coded: “The flaps, damn! Commander, we are falling!”
22:44, 27.12.2016
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The aviation experts examined the condition of the onboard speech recorder of the Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane, a source close to Life reported.

In his words, the tape, which recorded the negotiations of the crew and the conversation inside the cabin, was not damaged.

The talk is interrupted when one of the pilots exclaims: “The flaps, damn!,” this being followed by the scream: “Commander, we are falling down” the source said.

According to the Vice President of the Federation of Aviation Amateurs, distinguished project pilot of the USSR, Viktor Zabolotski, a plane can become uncontrollable in case problems arise with its flaps.

“The ascension power of one of the wings gets stronger than that of the second one, this apparently causing the plane to overturn. If the flaps are not removed or are removed unevenly, very powerful heeling moments emerge, this making it very hard to control the plane,” he noted.

At the same time, the Interfax source close to the investigation insists that the priority version of the crash was the piloting mistake.

However, it should be noted that the investigation is still underway and all the versions mentioned now are presumptive. 

