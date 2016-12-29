MOD: Armenia has 3 casualties in Azerbaijan diversion attempt

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side has three casualties, as a result of the diversionary infiltration attempt which Azerbaijani troops launched Thursday at Armenia’s state border, southeast of Chinari village.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Two of the casualties are soldiers, whereas the other is an officer.
As reported earlier, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early in the morning on Thursday, at Armenia’s state border sector, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed that the Republic of Armenia (RA) Armed Forces entered into a battle with the adversary.
“Snipers’ and grenade launchers’ fires are shot, which continue,” he noted. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation by preventing the encroachment of the adversary.”