US calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to fulfill ceasefire commitments

The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to take immediate steps to de-escalate the border situation. This is stated in a statement by the head of the press service of the State Department Ned Price.
The US condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to fulfill their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, the US administration official said.
According to him, the continuing tension on the border underlines that only a comprehensive solution that will address all remaining issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the inhabitants of the region to live peacefully together.
In addition, the US State Department called on Baku and Yerevan to return to negotiations as soon as possible under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States and France).
The United States calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive discussions as soon as possible under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement of the conflict, the text says.