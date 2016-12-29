Armenia MOD: Sabotage-attempting adversary is driven back, having suffered casualties and injuries

YEREVAN. – Divisions of the Republic of Armenia (RA) Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijani troops’ aggressive actions on Thursday morning.
The adversary has been driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties, including in the Armenian military positions, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The RA Ministry of Defense possesses of irrefutable evidence of RA state border violation by the Azerbaijani side,” reads the MOD statement. “The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full accountability for the provocation that took place.”
Azerbaijani troops had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at Armenia’s state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the RA Minister of Defense, informed that the RA Armed Forces entered into a battle with the adversary.
“Snipers’ and grenade launchers’ fires are shot, which continue,” he noted. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation by preventing the encroachment of the adversary.”
As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.