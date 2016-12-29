News
Karabakh army dismisses Azerbaijani media reports
18:54, 29.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dismissed Azerbaijani media reports on alleged damaging of the house by Karabakh forces in the direction of Akna (Agdam).

“This is nothing but a trick aimed at disorientation of their own society and the international community,” the Karabakh army said in a statement.

According to the statement, despite adversary’s occasional provocations at the line of contact, NKR Defense Army subdivisions both yesterday and today, refrain from retaliatory actions.

“Artsakh Armed Forces continue to observe the ceasefire and confidently carry out combat task. At the moment the situation is calm,” the statement reads.

 

