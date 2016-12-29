Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan's unleashing of aggressive war

YEREVAN. - Criminal case has been launched in the Investigative Committee of Armenia into the case of unleashing aggressive war by the Azerbaijani armed forces.
Violating the norms of the international law aimed at the peaceful existence of states and peoples and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, the subunits of the Azerbaijani armed forces —with the view of seizing the military position of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia carrying out defense of the state border to the south-east of Chinar village—making “an act of aggression” against the Republic of Armenia (RA), invaded the RA territory on the early morning of December 29, engaging in military actions, unleashing an aggressive war and making a military attack on the staff of the N military base of the RA Defense Ministry.
Combined with the motives of national and religious hatred, the servicemen of the same military units, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan were killed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, following which they met the resistance of the military base and subunits which came for help and retreated.
A case has been launched into the incident under Article 384 (2), 104 (2)(1) and Points 7 and 13 of the Criminal Code of Armenia. Investigation is underway.