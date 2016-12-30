Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan will have to admit to failures of its adventurist actions

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is concealing the failures of its adventurist actions, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia press service noted in a statement.
“As a result of the military actions that took place on December 29, the adversary suffered casualties of up to 7 military servicemen.
“Nonetheless, the Azerbaijani side formally dismisses the news about its own victims, noting solely about one missing.
“As always, the Azerbaijani side conceals from its own public the failures of its adventurist actions, which do not even have tactical importance.
“We are more than confident that, in the coming days, the adversary will have to formally admit to its casualties, [but] by masking their death perhaps even with various man-made and health issues,” the Armenia MOD statement also reads.