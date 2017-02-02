Mother of captive dismisses claims of Azerbaijani defense ministry

The mother of captivated Elnur Huseynzade dismissed the claims by Azerbaijani defense ministry.
In an interview with Istipress.com, Saida Huseynovsa said that after completion of military service Elnur returned to the army within reenlistment program. The last time he was at home the night before the incident.
In a statement issued earlier on Thursday the Azerbaijani defense ministry said that Elnur Huseynzade “was systematically violating military discipline” and was subsequently “demobilized from the armed forces, and is currently not a member of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan”.
Earlier the Karabakh Defense Army said they managed to captivate Azerbaijani army serviceman Elnur Huseynzade during an infiltration attempt.