News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.91
EUR
525.51
RUB
8.15
Show news feed
Mother of captive dismisses claims of Azerbaijani defense ministry
16:37, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The mother of captivated Elnur Huseynzade dismissed the claims by Azerbaijani defense ministry.

In an interview with Istipress.com, Saida Huseynovsa said that after completion of military service Elnur returned to the army within reenlistment program. The last time he was at home the night before the incident.

In a statement issued earlier on Thursday the Azerbaijani defense ministry said that Elnur Huseynzade “was systematically violating military discipline” and was subsequently “demobilized from the armed forces, and is currently not a member of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan”.

Earlier the Karabakh Defense Army said they managed to captivate Azerbaijani army serviceman Elnur Huseynzade during an infiltration attempt. 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official: Armenia Defense Minister’s visit to Iran will foster cooperation between states
Afterwards, Sargsyan met with the senior advisor for foreign affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Akbar Velayatu...
 Armenian Ombudsman: We are trying to secure guarantees for blogger Alexander Lapshin
The work is conducted with a number of organizations…
Azerbaijan distances itself from captured soldier
The defense ministry rushed to say that Elnur Guseynzade “was systematically violating military discipline...
 Steinmeier: Germany continues working towards peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
In his message, the Armenian FM noted that the political dialogue between the countries is successfully developing...
 Armenia Deputy FM calls Azerbaijani FM’s statement over Karabakh cacophony
“By blowing into a clarinet from the opposite end one will get not music but the cacophony..."
 US Ambassador: Lack of Karabakh settlement holds back Armenia's potential
This is a priority to work with Mr Richard Hoagland, a new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mediating peace talks...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news