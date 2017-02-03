Azerbaijan fires over 440 shots at night (PHOTO)

STEPANAKERT. –The Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 30 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 440 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The Azerbaijani armed forces fired 25 shots from Istiglal sniper rifles.
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units are in command of the operational and tactical situation, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.