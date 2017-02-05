Azerbaijan fires over 180 shots at night (PHOTO)

STEPANAKERT. –The Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 25 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired over 180 shots toward the Karabakh position-holders, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The Azerbaijani armed forces also used AGS-17 grenade launcher.
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units are in command of the operational and tactical situation at the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out the defense of the military positions.