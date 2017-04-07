News
Armenia to hold first-ever brandy festival
14:45, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The first-ever brandy festival will be held in Armenia on May 7.

Tigran Karapetyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund for Tourism Development in Armenia, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.

He added that this festival will be an open-air event, and it will be held in Tsaghkadzor town. Karapetyan stressed that they plan to make this festival an annual event, and that they expect a large number of foreign guests, especially from Russia.

In turn, Ara Khzmalyan, director for tourism at the Development Foundation of Armenia, noted that about 25 thousand people are expected to attend this brandy festival.

