News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Lukashenko: Monument should be raised to CIS if it resolves Karabakh issue
18:34, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A monument should be raised in honor of the Commonwealth of Independent States, if it resolves the Transdniester, Nagorno-Karabakh or Donbass issues.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated the aforementioned in an interview with interstate television and radio company Mir, Belta reports.

Referring to the future of CIS, he noted that the proposed reforms seem insignificant against the background of the existing issues. For instance, can the attempts to make the CIS apparatus more efficient be compared with the conflicts existing between the states?

“If we decide the Transdniester, Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine’s Donbass issue within the framework of the CIS, a monument to the CIS should then be raised somewhere in the center of the Eurasian area. But we don’t do this. And sometimes we don’t do that not because it is not possible but because the interests are different, whereas the issue needs to be solved,” Lukashenko said. According to him, the solution to these conflicts should be based on the interests of people.

“Do people live well in Nagorno-Karabakh, being subjected to certain military issues? They simply live and expect something to happen tomorrow, God forbid from a bomb falling on someone’s head.  Is that normal? It’s abnormal! Who benefits this? Nobody!” he stressed.  “These issues, which are on the CIS surface, should be resolved before looking into the future. And solving these issues, we will see new strategic directions, according to which we should act,” he added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CIS observation mission: Armenia new Electoral Code nuances exclude repetition of mistakes
We intend to use numerous components of your law also in our countries…
 Armenia FM receives CIS Executive Secretary
Nalbandian and Lebedev also discussed issues related to the implementation of observation mission during the upcoming parliamentary elections...
 Armenia PM: We cannot restore Nairit but we will support reasonable investors
“None of the possible investors even inquired about the price forecast of energy carriers for the upcoming 5-10 years..."
 Armenia attorney general’s office hosts CIS election observation mission
The observers were briefed on the present-day situation with regard to lawfulness ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary election in the country…
 Armenian parliament ratifies agreement on CIS financial intelligence
The agreement instructs regulatory bodies of the Commonwealth countries to exchange information on financial risks...
 Moody’s: Conflicts, including Karabakh issue, will continue to weigh on CIS economies
Of the nine CIS countries rated by Moody's, only Belarus and Kazakhstan are not engaged in a military conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news