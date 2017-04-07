Lukashenko: Monument should be raised to CIS if it resolves Karabakh issue

A monument should be raised in honor of the Commonwealth of Independent States, if it resolves the Transdniester, Nagorno-Karabakh or Donbass issues.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated the aforementioned in an interview with interstate television and radio company Mir, Belta reports.

Referring to the future of CIS, he noted that the proposed reforms seem insignificant against the background of the existing issues. For instance, can the attempts to make the CIS apparatus more efficient be compared with the conflicts existing between the states?

“If we decide the Transdniester, Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine’s Donbass issue within the framework of the CIS, a monument to the CIS should then be raised somewhere in the center of the Eurasian area. But we don’t do this. And sometimes we don’t do that not because it is not possible but because the interests are different, whereas the issue needs to be solved,” Lukashenko said. According to him, the solution to these conflicts should be based on the interests of people.

“Do people live well in Nagorno-Karabakh, being subjected to certain military issues? They simply live and expect something to happen tomorrow, God forbid from a bomb falling on someone’s head. Is that normal? It’s abnormal! Who benefits this? Nobody!” he stressed. “These issues, which are on the CIS surface, should be resolved before looking into the future. And solving these issues, we will see new strategic directions, according to which we should act,” he added.