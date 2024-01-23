News
CIS countries should fully switch to national currencies in commercial calculations, Russia MFA says
CIS countries should fully switch to national currencies in commercial calculations, Russia MFA says
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The countries members in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should fully switch to the use of national currencies in commercial calculations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said, TASS reported.

"Of course, it is important that in the economic sector [the CIS member countries] ensure the complete transition to national currencies, to the use of other payment systems that are not threatened," Pankin said in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, before the meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS Member Nations.

The concept of the 2024 CIS chairmanship of Russia will be presented at the meeting.

As per Pankin, the CIS members must overcome—in the economic sector—the unlawful and illegal sanctions "which were introduced against some countries, and the pressure that is exerted on all the CIS participants."

To note, Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States.
