Cyprus parliament urges world community to recognize Armenian Genocide
15:26, 09.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Parliament in Cyprus has condemned the Armenian Genocide, calling on the international community to acknowledge it.

Speaker Demetris Syllouris said that even more than a century have gone since Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, Turkey refuses to acknowledge the murder of 1.5 million Armenians, Famagusta Gazette reported.

Syllouris urged the international community, to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide.

Vartkes Mahdessian, representative of the Armenian community in the parliament, said those guilty of the Armenian Genocide remain unpunished.

He said for over 100 years, Armenian have been seeking justification, not revenge, and the complete acknowledgement of indisputable historic facts.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
