Monday
April 10
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 640 shots at night
10:11, 10.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was relatively calm, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning, as the adversary violated the ceasefire around 30 times.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 640 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

However, the Artsakh defense army vanguard units refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
