NATO Secretary General: Russia becomes more aggressive

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg considers that Russia became more aggressive. He told CNN that they did not see direct threat to members of their alliance from Russia, but they could see more aggressive Russia.
Asked if the current relationship between Moscow and the West could be called a cold war, Stoltenberg answered that, “it is not Cold War”. However, he accepted existence of increased tension in the relations. In this regard the head of the alliance spoke about the need for a stronger and credible deterrent strategy.
At the same time, Stoltenberg emphasized that “Russia is the largest neighbor for NATO”, therefore they should look for ways to create relations with it, RIA Novosti reported.