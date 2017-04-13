News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
NATO Secretary General: Russia becomes more aggressive
12:09, 13.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg considers that Russia became more aggressive. He told CNN that they did not see direct threat to members of their alliance from Russia, but they could see more aggressive Russia.

Asked if the current relationship between Moscow and the West could be called a cold war, Stoltenberg answered that, “it is not Cold War”. However, he accepted existence of increased tension in the relations. In this regard the head of the alliance spoke about the need for a stronger and credible deterrent strategy.

At the same time, Stoltenberg emphasized that “Russia is the largest neighbor for NATO”, therefore they should  look for ways to create relations with it, RIA Novosti reported.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan 2017-2019 is approved
The IPAP includes collaboration within the framework of the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme…
 Trump approves accession of Montenegro into NATO
The President of the United States Donald Trump approved the accession of Montenegro into NATO…
 NATO Secretary General to visit Georgia
The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Tbilisi on May 26-29...
 NATO office closed in Tashkent
Interaction with the republics will be carried out directly from Brussels...
NATO Secretary General demands increase in defense spending
It is because of Europe's close proximity to areas of conflict including Russia, Syria and Iraq, that boosting defense expenditure is essential...
NATO will not fight with Russia over Abkhazia or Ossetia
Russian armed forces will not stop Georgia’s accession to NATO…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news