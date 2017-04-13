News
Minister says they anticipate $850mn investment in Armenia economy this year
15:05, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2017, we expect an investment of $850 million in the economy of Armenia.

Suren Karayan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments, told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

According to the minister, they anticipate a $3.2-billion investment in the coming years.

“We already are developing a work plan with investors,” added Karayan. “The main investment destinations are energy, mining, light industry, pharmaceutical industry, [and] food industry.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
