Minister says they anticipate $850mn investment in Armenia economy this year

YEREVAN. – In 2017, we expect an investment of $850 million in the economy of Armenia.
Suren Karayan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments, told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.
According to the minister, they anticipate a $3.2-billion investment in the coming years.
“We already are developing a work plan with investors,” added Karayan. “The main investment destinations are energy, mining, light industry, pharmaceutical industry, [and] food industry.”