Trial against Marat Ueldanov begins in Azerbaijan

The preliminary investigation in the case against arrested Russian citizen of Armenia descent, Marat Ueldanov, has ended in Baku.
Upon the completion of the preliminary investigation, the case was transferred to Baku Court on Grave Crimes, APA reports. Judge Samir Aliyev is dealing with the case.
The preparation process will last till April 26.
Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the framework of Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.
He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors
According to Russian media outlets, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan proposed the relatives of the arrestee to treat with understanding the peculiarities of that country, where “the Armenian descent makes it extremely difficult to defend him.”
The charge on drug trafficking is used by Azerbaijan in respect of political prisoners or personae non grata.