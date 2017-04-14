News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night
10:04, 14.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 45 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 620 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 14 mortar shells as well as 5 shells from a shoulder-launched, anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in the northeastern direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
