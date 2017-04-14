Ucom director general meets with students of “Armath” engineering laboratories

It is important for “Armath” engineering laboratories’ students to bring to life everything they tell us about, says Hayk Yesayan, director general at Ucom.

“I decided to become an engineer, not a programmer, for that's not what I want. I shall work at the creation of a robot with artificial superintelligence. While working alone during my robotics courses I often failed, but when I united forces with my friend Garik, we succeeded,” convincingly says Edgar Ghalumyan, a student of “Armath” engineering laboratory of Azatamut secondary school in Tavush region, to the supporters of the project from Ucom and Union of the Information Technology Enterprises (UITE).

The children acquiring engineering and programming skills in this laboratory, are mainly 6th-7th grade students, who try to apply their knowledge of algebra, geometry and physics. These children try to perform the computer modelling, printing of different items, programme games, create animations. Some of them demonstrated their abilities in a technological camp.

“I want to become an architect and create buildings where the movement of people will be easier than ever”, dreams Garik Qamalyan, a student of the same laboratory.

“In the long-term result of this corporate social responcibility project we should have a creative, inventive generation, the one useful for our homeland. It is important for these children to bring to life everything they told us about,” said Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom.

According to the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) and Ucom, the latter invests to open around 70 more engineering club-laboratories named “Armath” in 9 regions of Armenia. Hayk Yesayan, the Director General at “Ucom”, visits the existing “Armath” labs on a regular basis, meets their students, gets acquainted with the their achievements and follows up the progress.