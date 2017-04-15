Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 400 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 25 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 400 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.