News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 400 shots at night
10:54, 15.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 25 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 400 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Positive dynamics observed in treatment of soldier wounded in April war
Avetis Zargaryan sustained jaw and spine injuries during the battles in Talish on April 4 last year.
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 300 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues to have full control of the frontline…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 400 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, refrained from taking actions in response…
 Sao Paolo hosts event commemorating victims of Azerbaijani aggression
A liturgy was held, which was also attended by the Armenian Ambassador to Brazil, Ashot Galoyan...
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 1,620 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control of the frontline…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news