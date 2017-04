Moscow confirms that experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a new meeting on Syria, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister said the meeting set for next week in Tehran will be a part of the Astana format. The experts will discuss preparation for the next round of the Astana meetings.

The messages that the Russian side receives prove that the armed opposition are preparing for the next round, Lavrov said, adding that Turkish colleagues had assured the Russian side of it.