Damascus airport is out of order due to Israeli missile attack

Damascus International Airport went out of action due to an Israeli missile strike, two Syrian soldiers were killed, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said the strike was launched at around 02:00 local time from the direction of Lake Tiberias on the Damascus airport and its surroundings.
"As a result of the aggression, two soldiers were killed, two others were wounded, material damage was caused, and Damascus international airport was out of service," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, the Syrian state TV channel Al-Ekhbariya reported that Israel struck the south of the SAR capital. SANA news agency reported explosions in the sky and air defense work.