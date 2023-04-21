News
Armenia deputy PM Mher Grigoryan attends Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Car World

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is in Russia on a working visit, participated in the regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) held in Moscow.

About four dozen matters were on the agenda of the session.

And at the initiative of Armenia, a decision of the EEC Council was adopted, according to which an opportunity has been provided to carry out the conformity assessment of M1 and M1G vehicles imported to Armenia by official representatives of foreign manufacturers of wheeled vehicles in accordance with national regulations, until February 1, 2024.
